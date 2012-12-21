travellers Would Rather Be Fingerprinted Than Deal With Airport Staff

Photo: MIKI Yoshihito / Creative Commons

A new survey finds that most travellers are willing to do a lot to get through the airport check-in and security as quickly as possible.For many of them, that means dealing with as few human beings as possible, and giving out more personal, and even biometric, information.



The survey, by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), asked 3,000 respondents from more than 100 countries about their travel experiences and preferences.

In an era when air travel is becoming less and less pleasant, moving efficiently through an airport trumps privacy and customer service.

71 per cent of respondents would rather use a self-boarding gate device, such as scanning their mobile phone, than hand their boarding pass to an agent.

Of the many who said they want proactive notifications of flight delays, 66 per cent said they want those notifications via text message.

Nearly all are interested in automated immigration border gates, and three out of four would rather go through a body scanner that be subjected to a full pat down by a security officer.

The survey also found that 37 per cent of respondents want to use biometric data (like fingerprints) as a boarding token; 71 per cent are comfortable with the idea.

88 per cent would give out their passport details in advance to get through security and immigration more quickly.

