How To Battle Boredom On Your Next Flight

Here are some tips to help you arrive at your destination feeling refreshed and ready to go:

Read a book or magazine. Buy them ahead of time. You won’t pay the premium airport prices and you can get exactly what you want.

Plug your ears. Bring a pair of earplugs or noise-cancelling headphones. They’ll block out noise and help alleviate any pain from pressure changes, leaving you to concentrate on your reading.

Don’t look at your watch. You can’t do anything about it and the flight will feel much longer if you keep checking the time.

Bring your own food. Whether it’s snacks or a proper meal, having your own food gives you something to look forward to and is a way to control your travel experience a little bit more. Eat slowly to help pass the time.

Pack your gadgets. You’ve been disappointed by in-flight movies too often. Load up your iPhone or iPad with new movies and TV shows.

Get some sleep. Skip the coffee and other dehydrating drinks like alcohol and soda. In the dry cabin air, sleeping is even more difficult when you’re dehydrated. Drink plenty of water starting the day before you fly. See if you can get a window seat so you can rest your head on the wall and your neighbour won’t disturb you when he gets up.

