Air Traffic Controller's Prank Supposedly Caused A Delta Pilot To Abort Landing

AP Delta Airlines Boeing 777-200LR taking off

An air traffic controller at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport may be in hot water after reportedly playing a prank on a Delta airline pilot, causing him to abort his landing just 1,000 feet off the ground, according tolocal CBS affiliate WGCL.

As the Boeing 777-200LR wide-body jet, inbound from Detroit, came in on final approach, the pilot suddenly heard a command from air traffic control to abort and go around for another landing attempt, according to WGCL. The controller almost immediately came back on the radio and said, ” I’m kidding, Delta 630. After you land, I’ve got no one behind you. Expect to exit right.”

But by that point, the Delta pilot had already powered his jet into a climb and headed towards a holding pattern to await further instruction.

“He (the air traffic controller) should be looked at very carefully, because what he did was completely wrong,” Jack Barker, a retired administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration told WGCL. ” It’s something I have never heard in all the years I’ve worked.”

Flight 630 eventually landed safely without further incident, albeit a bit late.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.