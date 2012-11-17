IDF Confirms Rocket Strikes Outside Jerusalem

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Air raid signals erupted in Israel’s holy city of Jerusalem this morning.The air raid follows a failed attempt at a ceasefire when the Egyptian Prime Minister visited Gaza. Israel had maintained they would not fire on Gaza while the PM was in the area, but reported that they received missile fire from the beleaguered strip almost immediately.



Israel responded with more targeted strikes, officially breaking the ceasefire for both sides.

The situation is developing, we’ll report as changes occur.

The IDF confirmed via Twitter that rockets have struck about 8 miles south of Jerusalem, which is considered outside of Hamas’ rocket range.

