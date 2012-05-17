An Indian Automaker Is Working On A Car Powered By Air

The smallest car in the world.

Photo: Luxpresso

The maker of the least expensive car in the world is now working to follow that up with an incredibly unique propulsion system.According to Torque News, Tata Motors is working to bring a car to production that is powered by compressed air.



Tata has been a large proponent of using air as an alternative fuel. The problem is that it just isn’t very efficient in a full-sized application.

Torque News reports that compressed air is just 20 to 30 per cent as efficient as gasoline.

Tata has been working on technology to power a car by air for the last five years, and they now say that they have proof of concept. Over the coming years, they plan to bring an air-powered car to market.

While it is interesting, we just aren’t sure that an air-powered car is the way to go in the future. If a tank of compressed air explodes, it is incredibly dangerous. Also, the efficiency is a concern.

But then again, the emissions are just air. It’ll be interesting to see if it actually comes to market and succeeds.

