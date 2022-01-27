How to grow and care for air plants

Air plants can be creatively displayed because they don’t need soil. Mint Images/Getty Images

Air plants don’t need soil — they get their nutrients from the air in their environment.

Once weekly, submerge air plants in lukewarm water for 20 to 45 minutes to keep them from drying out.

Place air plants where they’ll get plenty of bright, filtered sunlight and air circulation.

Air plants don’t need to be potted in soil, so these quirky plants can be creatively displayed inside terrariums, on shelves, suspended in hanging planters, or even mounted on the wall as a living work of art. Not only do they serve as eye-catching, otherworldly decor, but they also happen to be relatively low-maintenance indoor plants.

Like most orchids, Spanish moss, and many bromeliads, air plants are technically considered epiphytes, according to Chris Satch, the plant doctor at Horti.

“Epiphytes have evolved in environments with frequent rain, high humidity, or both,” he says. “As they have no soil to draw water from, they are at the mercy of nature and rely on rainfall, mist, or fog to condense water on them to drink.”

True to their name, air plants absorb moisture and nutrients from the air in their environment through hair-like appendages called trichomes. In the wild, air plants may use their roots to attach themselves to a host, like a tree or rock — but only as an anchor for support as they grow, not to leech nutrients.

Air plants are also known by the botanical name Tillandsia and are native to the forests, mountains, and deserts of South and Central America, Mexico, and the southeastern United States.

While these distinctive plants are known for being easy to maintain, they do still require some attention in order to thrive. Here’s what to know about caring for air plants.

Common varieties

Air plants grow in a variety of shapes and sizes. Geri Lavrov/Getty Images

It’s estimated that there are more than 500 species of air plants, but it can be difficult to identify which you have, says Satch. That’s because two plants from the same species may look quite different if they grow in different climates. For example, an air plant from Venezuela may not look the same as one from Florida, even if they’re both the same variety. Also, selective breeding has produced an ever-increasing number of hybrid cultivars, which may have unique colored leaves and flowers, markings, and other characteristics.

That said, below are some of the most common air plant species. Care for all air plants does not vary much, regardless of their species, according to Satch.

Tillandsia ionantha: Also known as the “sky plant,” this species boasts a cluster of long, thin, green/greyish leaves that become deeper green and wavier in shape as they grow. It blooms just once toward the end of its life, producing brilliant pink, red, or violet flowers.

Tillandsia tectorum: This air plant is also referred to as the “snowball,” and it’s easy to see why: it’s round in shape and features light grey or white, fuzzy leaves. This variety tends to need less water than other air plants.

Tillandsia bulbosa: With fewer, tentacle-like leaves and a thick, bulbous base, this air plant is known for its unique onion-like shape — as well as the vibrant red or yellow blooms it develops once fully mature. It thrives in humid conditions.

Tillandsia harrisii: The thin, spiky, silvery-green leaves on this air plant grow outward and downward in a beautiful rosette-like shape. It’s a hardy and forgiving variety thanks to the abundant trichomes along the stem, making it an excellent pick for an inexperienced plant owner. If cared for properly, this species will also produce flowers once in its lifetime, which are typically red or purple.

Tillandsia andreana: This dome-shaped, lime green air plant resembles a tuft of grass, with long, wispy, needle-like leaves shooting out from all sides. When it’s about to flower, the leaves may take on a pinkish tinge. Blooms are usually bright red and sprout from the center of the plant.

At a glance Botanical name: Tillandsia spp.

Tillandsia spp. Commonly known as: Air plant

Air plant Toxicity: Non-toxic to humans and animals

Non-toxic to humans and animals Hardiness zone: 9-13

9-13 Watering frequency: 1-3 times per week, depending on the season

1-3 times per week, depending on the season Soil type: None, or orchid bark mix

None, or orchid bark mix Light exposure: Bright indirect sunlight

Water

Mist air plants between waterings to maintain their humidity. Dima Berlin/Getty Images

Air plants require more water than many other houseplants, according to Satch, because nearly all of them come from tropical or subtropical environments. To make matters more complicated, conditions in the average home tend to be dry, and when they aren’t planted in soil, they don’t have access to consistent moisture between waterings.

While misting or spritzing air plants on a weekly basis is helpful, this does not count as watering, says Satch. One to three times a week, he advises submerging the air plant in non-chlorinated water — in a bowl, sink, bucket, or jar — for about 20 to 45 minutes.

Very cold or hot water will shock the plant, says Satch, so make sure it’s lukewarm or at least room temperature. If your air plant is flowering, do not submerge the bloom in water, which can cause it to rot. After the plant is done soaking, shake it gently to get rid of any excess water, and place it upside down on a towel until it’s fully dry. If moisture is left pooling on the leaves, they won’t be able to “breathe,” which can cause damage.

The ideal frequency for watering can vary depending on the season, the type of air plant you have, and the conditions in your home. The hotter and dryer the air, the more water your air plant will need.

When the leaves start rolling, curling, or folding closed — or fading toward yellowish in color — that’s a sign that your plant is thirsty and needs a soak. According to Satch, you can also mist your air plant in between soaking sessions to help rehydrate it.

Quick tip: Don’t use soft water or distilled water for air plants — the former contains salt that can build up on the leaves, while the latter lacks the minerals and other nutrients that help air plants to thrive. Well water, pond water, creek water, rainwater, and bottled spring water are best. If you’re using tap water, allow it to sit for 24 hours at room temperature so the chlorine can evaporate.



Potting and fertilizer

It’s not a good idea to pot air plants in soil because it could prevent them from getting the moisture and nutrients they need from the atmosphere.

However, Satch says you can use diluted fertilizer during the growing season (March to September) about once a month to encourage growth. Make sure to use a Tillandsia, orchid, or bromeliad fertilizer, and add it to the water you soak or mist your air plant with. Too much fertilizer can burn an air plant, which is why Satch recommends only using half strength.

Temperature

Air plants are native to warm climates. Adrienne Bresnahan/Getty Images

Air plants are very sensitive to extreme cold, which should come as no surprise since they’re native to tropical regions.

According to Satch, air plants should be kept in an environment that’s at least 65 degrees Fahrenheit but do best around 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

Quick tip: Keep air plants away from air conditioning and heating vents, as these drafts of extreme temperatures can dry them out.



Light

Bright, filtered or indirect light is best for indoor air plants, says Satch. He recommends placing air plants in or near a south-facing windowsill.

In nature, air plants often grow high up in trees, so they can withstand some direct sunlight — but try to limit this to around two hours a day to prevent the leaves from drying out or burning.

If your air plant isn’t getting adequate light, the leaves may start to wilt or their color may begin to fade.

Common problems

Air plants that are not properly left to dry after watering can be susceptible to rot. Westend61/Getty Images

Air plants rarely have pest problems, says Satch, since they don’t grow in soil. However, they can be vulnerable to rot, typically due to overwatering or excess moisture left on the plant.

When the base of the plant looks brown, purple, or black and feels soft and mushy to the touch, and leaves start rapidly falling off or can be easily pulled off, rot is likely the culprit. If the base of many of the leaves has turned black, it may be too late to salvage your air plant. The best way to prevent this from happening is to make sure your air plant dries out thoroughly after watering before you place it back in its designated spot.

Poor ventilation, such as in a terrarium closed with a lid, can also cause an air plant to rot. So, make sure your air plant is in a container with a wide enough mouth, and air can circulate freely around it.

Pests are more attracted to air plants when they’re decaying or dying. The most common types of pests that plague air plants are mealybugs and scale.

Mealybugs look like bits of white cotton that form a waxy coating on the leaves, and they leech nutrients out of the leaves, causing them to wilt, lose their color, and eventually fall off.

Scale insects, on the other hand, appear as tiny, shell-like bumps with a hard exterior that cling to the underside of the leaves, causing them to yellow and fall apart.

In order to try and salvage an air plant that’s been infected with pests, quarantine it from any uninfested plants, rinse it under running lukewarm or room temperature water, dry it well and then spray it with an insecticide. If your air plant is in a terrarium, try adding ladybugs to the environment — they eat both mealybugs and scale.

Insider’s takeaway

Air plants are relatively forgiving plants — they don’t require soil, and can be placed just about anywhere from a hanging planter to a bookshelf or terrarium. In order to thrive, however, they need to be placed somewhere with sufficient airflow and lots of bright, indirect sunlight.

While occasional misting can help keep them hydrated, they also need to be submerged in water once weekly. The most common issue is leaving too much moisture on the plant after watering, which can lead to rot — and rot attracts pests. That’s why it’s crucial to make sure you dry the air plant well after watering.

If well cared for, air plants can live for several years, with some producing stunning flowers before they die. Air plants can also produce “pups” or baby plant offshoots that can be removed and planted separately.