Air New Zealand's new safety video featuring the All Blacks is just amazing

Air New Zealand has a new in-flight safety video out, and we think it’s one of the best we’ve seen yet.

It features a raft of New Zealand’s All Blacks rugby legends, and is also based on the Hollywood blockbuster Men in Black. Awesome!

It starts with Dan Carter and All Blacks captain Richie McCaw walking into the training centre.

After a retina scan to get into the top-secret facility, the boys are transported into the MIB world.

Frank the Pug makes an appearance.

So does Australian Idol winner Stan Walker.

He and fullback Israel Dagg rap the safety message for passengers.

While legends of the game Martin Johnson, David Campese, Agustin Pichot play the obligatory strange aliens.

The coffee-drinking Worms are involved too, warning people not to smoke on board.

At the end of the clip, Dagg uses Agent K’s neuralyzer to make the training Air New Zealand flight attendants forget what they saw in the covert training facility.

See the clip in full here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ji65WI5QLZI&feature=youtu.be

