Air New Zealand named airline of the year for the third year running

Air New Zealand has taken out the title of airline of the year for the third year running, as voted by airline safety and product rating review website AirlineRatings.com.

The website praised Air New Zealand for its “products, environmental commitment, innovation and internal culture”.

AirlineRatings.com editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas said the airline was a global trendsetter.

“Given Air New Zealand’s location and the country’s size, its performance is stunning.”

Air New Zealand was also awarded the best premium economy and best economy titles.

The award comes as the airline celebrates its 75th anniversary.

Air New Zealand chief executive officer Christopher Luxon said the awards were a reflection of the hard work put in by the airline’s more than 11,000 staff around the world.

“It’s an honour to be named airline of the year again and the timing couldn’t be better with the awards coming at the same time Air New Zealand celebrates its inaugural flight to Buenos Aires Argentina, one of four new international destinations the airline is launching this year.”

Air New Zealand began operating a Singapore route in January and its new direct service to Houston begins on December 15.

Both Air New Zealand and Air China will celebrate their new alliance service to Beijing on December 10.

AirlineRatings.com rates more than 435 airlines around the globe to determine its award winners.

To gain a top ten position, airlines must have achieved a seven star safety rating and demonstrate clear leadership in innovation for passenger comfort.

Top 10 airlines for 2016:

1. Air New Zealand

2. Qantas

3. Etihad

4. Cathay Pacific

5. Singapore Airlines

6. Emirates

7. EVA Air

8. Virgin Atlantic /Virgin Australia

9. All Nippon Airways

10. Lufthansa

