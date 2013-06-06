Air New Zealand Has Confirmed It Has Increased Its Stake In Virgin Australia

Ben Collins
Sir Richard Branson (R) and CEO John Borghetti (L) are seen exiting the A330 airplane during a rebranding launch. Photo: Getty/Don Arnold

Air New Zealand has confirmed it purchased another 3% of Virgin Australia, after 125 million of the Airline’s shares were traded yesterday, sparking media speculation it was the buyer.

The deal takes its stake to 22.99%, which could continue to grow, with Air New Zealand letting the market know this morning that if it can, it will consider buying an additional 3%.

Under Australian corporations law, 3% is the maximum Air New Zealand could buy through “creeping” provisions without making a takeover offer.

It also said the additional stake in the company is a tick-of-approval for Virgin boss John Borghetti and his team. Though the kiwi carrier advised it is not jostling for a takeover.

“Air New Zealand is not seeking a position on the board of Virgin Australia nor does it have the intention of obtaining control of Virgin Australia,” the company said in a statement to the market.

The agreement confirmed this morning is still subject to approval by the Foreign Investment Review Board and the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission.

