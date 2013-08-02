Air National Guard Pilot Rescued From Atlantic Ocean After Mid-Air Collision

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (AP) — The Coast Guard says it rescued an Air National Guard pilot after his jet was involved in a mid-air collision and he ejected from his aircraft approximately 35 miles southeast of Chincoteague on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

The guard said the pilot of the F-16C Falcon jet who was rescued at sea early Friday is in good condition.

The other pilot involved in the mid-air collision at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday was able to fly back to Joint Base Andrews, Md. Both jets were from the 113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard.

The Coast Guard said it was alerted to the pilot’s ditching by a distress signal from his ejection seat.

The guard said the pilot was hoisted from the sea at 12:30 a.m. Friday by a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

