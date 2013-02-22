An Air India Pilot Is In Trouble For A Goofy Rap Video Dissing His Company

Photo: YouTube Screenshot

An Air India pilot has angered his employers by appearing in a YouTube video rapping about poor working conditions and the carrier’s ageing flight attendants.In the five-minute, expletive-laden video, which has received just over 70,000 views since it was posted last week, the pilot appears in his uniform and recites lines such as “It’s been more than five months since I haven’t got paid [sic]”, and “how do I fly with women in their sixties. They call them air hostesses, we call them aunties.”



Other include: “I am in India but not in the air, is there anyone here who’s got some extra money to spare” and “The news is everywhere that airline is in a mess, I hate to listen to that news, I hate the ——– press.”

Despite a disclaimer – “Dear friends and fellow pilots, the following content is not meant to harm anyone’s feelings for the company. I love Air India and am very thankful to ICPA for making every effort to get us out the mess we are in [sic]. This is for all you guys…enjoy the music video” – the rap has reportedly angered the carrier’s bosses.

A spokesman told the Times of India that the matter was being investigated and described the video as “an immature act”.

But the majority of YouTube users appear to support the pilot. The video has received more than 1,000 “likes”, while comments include “Air India should appreciate this person. He is so proud of being a part of Air India” and “Really appreciate your courage and sense of humour with all the shit happening with Air India.”

Air India, the country’s flag carrier, has struggled in recent years, losing its market share to rival airlines.

Several bailout package have been used to prop up the airline, while pilots took part in a two-month strike last year.

Here’s the NSFW video:



