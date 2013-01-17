And Now, Air India Has Grounded Its Boeing 787 Fleet

Photo: 713 Avenue / Flickr

NEW DELHI (AP) — Air India grounded its fleet of six Boeing 787 aircraft Thursday under orders from Indian aviation authorities after the jets were forced to halt flights in Japan and the U.S. because of safety concerns.Air India spokesman K. Swaminathan said that India’s aviation authority directed the state airline to stop flying the Boeing planes Thursday morning as it waits for an investigation by Indian regulators to take place.



“Air India has temporarily ceased operation of its Dreamliners,” Swaminathan said.

The action by India comes after Boeing 787s were grounded in Japan and the U.S. after an emergency landing in western Japan highlighted a battery fire risk in the aircraft.

The 787, known as the Dreamliner, is Boeing’s newest jet, and the company is counting heavily on its success. Since its launch after delays of more than three years, the plane has been plagued by a series of problems including a battery fire and fuel leaks.

Air India has ordered a total of 27 Dreamliners.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.