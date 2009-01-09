Air India Fires Fat Flight Attendants

Remember when there were just baggage weight restrictions? After Emirates Air announced they were only going to hire hot flight attendants, now Air India is putting on weight restrictions on their flight attendants. At least 10 “air hostesses” have been fired for being over undisclosed weight limit. That’s one way to cut down on fuel costs.



Times of London: The state-owned carrier handed the staff their papers over Christmas after they failed to slim down to meet company weight restrictions, which are calculated according to height and age. The cabin crew members had been grounded for months after losing a landmark legal battle in June.

Sheila Joshi, 51, an Air India hostess with 27 years’ service who lodged an unsuccessful petition with the Indian High Court to declare the airline’s weight policy unconstitutional, said: “It is incredibly upsetting that working women are being targeted. This is not a modelling job; we are not working a catwalk.”

Mrs Joshi, who at 5ft 3in can weigh a maximum of 10st under Air India’s rules, went on a diet and managed to survive the cut by shedding 5lb when the airline tightened its rules two years ago. For those who lost the battle of the bulge, however, there was no leniency. “Now, if you are just 10 grams over, it’s goodbye,” Mrs Joshi said. “It’s ridiculous: weight is not an infectious disease.”

See Also: Emirates Flight Attendants Must Stay Hot, In Return Get Great Perks

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.