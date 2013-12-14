Someone Invented Air Hockey Beer Pong And It's A Total Game Changer

Air hockey beer pong has arrived.

Reddit user @presque_isle posted this photo of a modified air hockey table with holes for beer cups.

It’s a genius move. You don’t get the spillage issues that plague traditional beer pong. You don’t have ping pong balls flying all over the place. You don’t have to constantly make sure the cups are touching each other.

The only issue is you ruin your air hockey table.

Game changer:

