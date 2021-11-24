How to make frozen french fries in an air fryer

- Air frying produces crispier fries than the oven and is less messy than deep frying.
- Preheat the air fryer, and use the proper cook time for the kind of french fry you’re making.
- For the best results, don’t overcrowd the basket and toss them halfway through cooking.
Frozen french fries are a convenient snack food and a total crowd-pleaser. All of the hard work is done for you, so all you have to do is retrieve them from the freezer and heat them up.
While you can use the oven or even a deep fryer, there’s a better option: the air fryer. There are a few big reasons why you should use the air fryer to heat up frozen french fries.
- Crispier results: “You’ll get crispier results than baking fries thanks to the convection,” says Breville product expert, Karen Diep.
- Less oil and mess than frying: Many frozen fry brands include instructions for deep frying. While it guarantees crispiness, it can make a real mess and requires a lot of oil. “Air frying is a great alternative to getting crispier fries without the excessive fat that comes with deep frying,” says Diep.
- Quicker than the oven: Diep points out that air frying is also faster than baking, shaving off a third or more of the cook time.
Cook times for different types of frozen french fries
Many frozen french fry brands now include air fryer instructions right on the bag. “I would recommend using the instructions indicated on the package as the manufacturer will have developed and tested the product many times,” says Diep.
If the fries don’t include instructions, the cook time will vary depending on the kind of fry and the thickness. This chart is a good starting point, but keep a close eye on the fries as they cook.
|Type of fry
|Cook time
|Regular
|8-12 minutes
|Waffle
|9-13 minutes
|Crinkle-cut
|10-14 minutes
|Sweet potato
|8-12 minutes
|Shoestring
|6-10 minutes
|Steak
|10-14 minutes
Serving suggestions
Crispy, piping hot french fries are delicious all on their own, but they also go great with a range of dips and toppings. When in doubt, “you can never go wrong with classic ketchup,” says Diep.
- Amp up your side dish by tossing the hot fries in a spice mix. Try a barbecue blend, chili powder, or your own concoction.
- Serve french fries with a fun dipping sauce, like garlic aioli, honey mustard, spicy ketchup, or a selection.
- Add the crisp fries to a wrap, burrito, or even a salad for a bit of salty crunch.
- Top the hot fries with nacho toppings like cooked, spiced ground beef or chopped steak, gooey cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Insider’s takeaway
If you want crispy fries with minimal clean-up, the air fryer is the best choice for heating up frozen french fries. Be sure to preheat your air fryer and don’t overcrowd the fries in the basket. The cook time will depend upon the thickness of the fries, with thin varieties like shoestring taking less time than thick ones like steak fries.