Air Freight Growth Is Slowing Significantly, But Passengers Are Finally Getting Back On Planes

Gregory White

Just in time for holiday shopping season, air freight shipments are slowing, severely.

The year-over-year increase is still great, at 14.8%. But month-over-month, things are slowing down.

Freight traffic declined 2.1% from August to September, according to the International Air Transport Association (via MJ Perry).

But, there is some obvious good news on this chart as well. Passenger travel growth has now advance beyond pre-recession levels. The year-over-year increase in 10.5%, and month over month is 2.1%.

The big winner: Middle Eastern airlines, which saw a 23.9% increase over 2009 (think Emirates, Qatar, and Etihad).

