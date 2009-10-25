Air France Blames Pilots For Flight 447 Crash

Air France implicitly blames pilot error for the crash of Flight 447…



PARIS (AP) — Air France has warned its pilots to be more vigilant about safety procedures and upbraided those who are blaming equipment problems for the crash of Flight 447.

Pilots’ unions are bristling at the strongly worded internal memo to pilots by top Air France officials. The memo was sent Tuesday and obtained by The Associated Press on Saturday.

No one knows what caused Flight 447 to crash over the Atlantic in June en route from Rio de Janeiro to Paris. All 228 people aboard were killed.

The Air France memo urges pilots, even very experienced ones, not to become lax in following safety procedures and notes several recent lapses.

Two of the company’s smaller pilots’ unions say Air France is trying to distance itself from blame in the Flight 447 crash.

