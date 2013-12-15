Venezuela Grounds Air France Flight Over Terror Threat

Venezuela grounds Air France flight after receiving intelligence about bomb threat

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan explosive experts are inspecting a grounded Air France flight after being tipped off by French authorities that a terrorist group may be planning to detonate an explosive device in midair.

Venezuelan Interior Minister Miguel Rodriguez Torres told state TV that bomb experts are performing an exhaustive search of the aircraft that will take several hours.

Rodriguez said that flight #385 to Paris was scheduled to depart at 7:25 p.m. local time Saturday but was cancelled after French authorities received information from a credible source that a terrorist group is seeking to place a bomb aboard a future flight between the two cities.

He said information is still being processed and it is unclear whether the targeted flight would depart from Caracas or Paris.

