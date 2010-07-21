Air France Stewardess 'Stole Thousands And Thousands Of Euros From Passengers As They Slept'

Don’t drink too much of the free wine the next time you fly Air France.



An unnamed stewardess has been booked by French police for stealing ‘thousands and thousands of euros from passengers as they slept.’

Daily Mail:

‘It would all go missing on the routes she was working on,’ said a source close to investigators, who looked at 142 flights taken by the woman, who is married with children.

‘She knew that many of the passengers would fall asleep following a large meal and lots of alcohol.

‘This is the time that she would start rifling through their property, helping herself to whatever she could find.’

But at least they get a large meal and drinks — that hasn’t happened stateside since the nineties.

