If you want a free ticket to see 'Star Wars' 2 days early, all you have to do is fly to France

Disney/Lucasfilm Just like Air France.

Tickets for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” are already selling for thousands on eBay, but there’s a slightly less pricey way for you to see it, and a few days earlier than everyone else at that: By taking a trip on Air France.

The airline is offering customers who book by December 10 a chance to watch the movie on the 16th if they fly on one of four December 15 flights. The movie won’t be screened on-flight, but at a EuropaCorp theatre. Tickets and transportation from Charles de Gaulle airport to the screening will be provided by Air France, according to the company’s website.

You can fly from San Francisco, Los Angeles, or New York to Paris to take advantage of the deal. Here are the details from Air France’s website:

As of this writing, the cheapest possible option works out to about $US1,400, but like with all airline prices, rates will likely fluctuate.

The EuropaCorp Cinema where “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” will be screened (in English!) was designed by Luc Besson, the French director behind popular movies like “Lucy” and “Taken.” The theatre offers a 16-flavour popcorn bar, champagne, and a VIP lounge, according to a report from Variety.

Google Maps EuropaCorp cinemas, northeast of Paris in Tremblay-en-France.

EuropaCorp isn’t the only international venue that will be playing “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ahead of time. In fact, if you want to one-up those taking advantage of the Air France deal, simply head to the United Arab Emirates, where “The Force Awakens” will screen on December 15. “Italy, Denmark, parts of Switzerland, and more European destinations” will show the movie on December 16 along with France, according to CinemaBlend, and other countries will follow suit on the 17th. It will finally be released in the U.S. on December 18.

