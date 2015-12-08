Air France loses €50 million on its Paris route following the Paris terrorist attacks

Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/ Getty (File)

France encountered one of its most brutal terrorist attacks in recent history when a number of gunmen and bombers killed around 130 people and injured hundreds of others on November 13.

Air France confirmed today that the attacks had an immediate negative impact on passenger traffic as people stayed away from travelling to or from Paris.

The carrier said prior to the terrorist event, Air France reported that network load factor to and from Paris was up 2.7% for the month. However, from November 14 to November 30, passenger network load factor dropped by 0.9 points.

“The negative impact of the Paris attacks on total November revenues is estimated to be around €50 million (£36 million, $54 million),” said Air France in its November traffic statement.

“Current booking trends are in line with a progressive recovery including a very limited impact on volumes after the end of December 2015.”

Flights to and from Paris would have instantly been affected following the Paris attacks because France’s government placed a national state of emergency declaration on the country for three months.

Britain’s Foreign Office says on its website:

You should be vigilant in public places, follow the advice of the local authorities and subscribe to email alerts for updates to this travel advice. French authorities have heightened security measures so allow time in your travel plans for any disruption this may cause. Systematic border control checks have been implemented at all entry points into France.

