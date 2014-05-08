Air France's Awesome New 'La Premiere' Suites Come With Massage Seats And Hotel Bedding

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Air France’s new “La Premiere” luxury suite is the latest contender in the ongoing battle for luxury supremacy in the skies.

The new luxury suites will be available for the first time this September onboard Air France’s Boeing 777-300 fleet. Though it may not be as palatial as some first-class suites found on Airbus super jumbos,”La Premiere” still represents Air France’s boldest move yet to impart French luxury in international travel.

“Our new La Premiere suite, from among all our new products and services, is the one that best represents our commitment to service excellence and a French travel experience,” said Air France chairman and CEO Frederic Gagey.

The 32-square-foot La Premiere luxury suites will be located in an exclusive cabin, with access restricted to suite passengers. Air France will install a total of 76 suites on 19 Boeing 777s used primarily for intercontinental or transoceanic routes.

Each suite will feature tweed-patterned fabrics and leather headrests emblazoned with the airline’s winged seahorse logo.

Suite passengers will have access to a full complement of entertainment options in 12 languages accessed through a 24-inch HD touchscreen display. The fully adjustable seats will also have massage functions.

Dining options come courtesy of Michelin-starred chefs, including Joel Robuchon, Regis Marcon, Guy Martin, and Michel Roth. Passengers will also have their choice from a wine list that is updated every two months. All meals will be served over Bernardaud-designed porcelain china, beveled glasses, and Christofle flatware.

At night, the adjustable seat will reconfigure into a 6.5-foot-long lay-flat bed. To mimic the relaxing feel of a Parisian hotel room, pillows and bedding for La Premiere passengers will be courtesy of Sofitel.

For increased privacy, all suites feature fully retractable dividers and thick curtains.

