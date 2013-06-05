Air France Is Offering First Class Food To Coach Class Passengers

Airlines will charge you for pretty much anything these days.



In an effort to find even more revenue, some European full-service carriers are taking fine dining to economy class. From Bloomberg:

Air France (AF) is tempting economy-class customers with paid-for meal upgrades featuring foie gras terrine, and Austrian Airlines has Wiener schnitzel and sushi among its 15-euro ($19.60) in-flight nourishments.

AF’s menu-upgraded duck confit with mushrooms and sauteed potatoes (with Opera cake for dessert) will run you 18 euros.

“Ancillary sales” on everything from foie gras to overhead bin-space have skyrocketed to $36 billion since 2007, or 5 per cent of what airlines earned last year, an expert told Bloomberg.

For all the tired jokes about its taste, airline food used to come gratis. The industry has been forced to adapt now that low-cost airlines like Ryanair and EasyJet have successfully conditioned passengers to pay for everything.

