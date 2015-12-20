One passenger on the Air France flight heading to Paris is reportedly in custody over the bomb scare

A plane heading to Paris, France from Kenya made an emergency landing in Kenya this morning following a bomb scare.

Air France’s Flight AF 463 was heading to Paris from Mauritius but it was forced to land in Kenya after a suspect package in the toilets.

The airport was also evacuated as the pilots requested to land at Moi International Airport in Mombasa — far away from it’s direct destination to Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris.

All media outlets reported that police spokesman Charles Owino confirmed that the Boeing 777 plane, which was carrying 459 passengers and 14 crew members, and the item was safely removed from the plane. He added that it is now being examind by bomb experts.

Flights have now resumed according to Kenya’s airport authority on Twitter:

Normal airport operations have resumed at Moi International Airport. 5/5

— Kenya Airports (@KenyaAirports) December 20, 2015

According to Mombasa’s local news company NTV Kenya, Ambassador Monica Juma and other government authorities have already arrested one Air France passenger related to the bomb scare:

Amb Monica Juma now in closed door meeting with security bosses in Mombasa. Source tells NTV at least one Air France passenger in custody

— NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) December 20, 2015

Interior Principal Secretary Amb Monica Juma lands in Mombasa, expected to announce arrests in Air France case pic.twitter.com/wqWZdZQJjD

— NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) December 20, 2015

Business Insider was unable to verify the details of the NTV Kenya tweets.

