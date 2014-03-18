Families Of Crashed Air France 447 Victims Wrote A Touching Letter To Relatives Of Malaysia Passengers

REUTERS/Edgar Su A woman writes on a banner of well wishes for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

A German association of family members of those killed on Air France flight 447, which went missing over the Atlantic Ocean in June 2009, has published an open letter to the families of passengers on the Malaysia 777 that went missing 10 days ago.

In the Air France case, an Airbus A330 took off from Rio de Janeiro and was bound for Paris when it crashed, killing all 228 people on board.

It took five days to find debris from the crash, and nearly two years to track down most of the wreckage and the black boxes.

The letter was shared on Facebook by the Families and Friends of American Eagly Flight 4184:

Dear All, On behalf of the families of the German victimes of flight AF447, which crashed on 1st of June 2009, we would like to express to you our sympathy and compassion in these days of utmost anxiety about the fate of your beloved ones on flight MH370. Alike you we are completely dismayed about the vague and partially contradicting information policy by the Malaysian Government. As MH370 is an international flight and booked by passengers from various countries you as families should feel entitled to approach your respective national Governments to put pressure on the Malysian military and civil authorities to speed up the investigations and to care for quicker release of findings. We also encourage you to demand together with your national Governments right now and in addition to ICAO Annex 13 (Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation) a neutral investigation to be carried out by competent experts of your choice in order to safeguard full transparency and best practices be applied. In this respect the families concerned should also envisage a legal incorporation in form of an association in their respective homecountries. As to immediate financial aid we recommend that you demand from Malaysia Airlines a first instalment out of 113,100 special drawing rights according to the Montreal Convention of 28th May 1999. Watching your case very carefully and sending you our sincerest wishes Dr. Bernd Gans Barbara Crolow President Vice-President [email protected] [email protected]

Investigators have yet to find a trace of the Malaysia plane, a Boeing 777200-ER.

