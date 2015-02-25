Here are the Air Force's most wanted fugitives

The US military has more than 2.2 million personnel across all branches. Despite the US military’s best attempts at instilling discipline and training a professional force, it has its share of bad apples, just like any other large enough group of people.

Like the Army, the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations keeps a running list of the fugitives from within its ranks that it is currently pursuing. They’re are wanted for a wide variety of alleged crimes ranging from sexual abuse to desertion while holding a top-level security clearance.

The Air Force requests that any information pertaining to these individuals be passed along to the Office of Special Investigations.

Anthony Michael Flackus Anthony Michael Flackus is wanted by the Air Force for the wrongful use of controlled substances, abusive sexual contact, and flight to avoid prosecution. Flackus is small in build and frame, coming in at 5'4' and 125 pounds. He is 26 years old. Danreddy Jalos Danreddy Jalos, a native of the Philippines, is wanted for deserting the service while holding top-secret clearance. Jalos is 5'6' and 160 pounds. He is 35 years old. Moises Figueredo Moises Figueredo, who is originally from Venezeula, is wanted for desertion in conjunction with flight to avoid prosecution for the charges of rape, forcible sodomy, and brandishing a pistol. He has been on the run since January 20, 1999. Figueredo is 5'9' and 136 pounds. He is 58 years old. The Air Force warns that Figueredo should be approached with caution. David A. Hemler David. A Hemler is wanted for desertion in conjunction with unspecified security issues. Hemler goes by the alias Hans Schwarz and he was last spotted in Uppsala, Sweden. Hemler has been on the run since February 10, 1984. He is 5'11' and is 52 years old. William Howard Hughes William Howard Hughes is wanted by the Air Force for desertion. He has been on the run since December 9, 1983. Prior to his desertion, he was a surveillance systems captain. Hughes is 6'0' and is 63 years old. He was last based in New Mexico. Michael Anthony Kaczorowski Michael Anthony Kaczorowski is wanted by the Air Force for the use of controlled substances in conjunction with a flight to avoid prosecution. Kaczorowski is 6'2' and 185 pounds with a medium build. He is 38 years old. William Evans Cuddie William Evans Cuddie is wanted by the Air Force for an unspecified security issue along with desertion. He has been on the run since October 1, 1995. Prior to his desertion, he was a staff sergeant in the 393rd Bomb Squadron. Cuddies is 5'5' and 150 pounds. The Air Force believes he may now be working as a mechanic. Harold William Melching Harold William Melching is wanted for investigation regarding possible indecent acts with a child. He has been on the run since October 8, 1980. It is believed that Melching may be suicidal. Melching is 5'8' and 195 pounds with a heavy build. He is 71 years old. Keith William Tindale Keith William Tindale was a metal fabrication specialist and is wanted for desertion. He has been on the run since January 7, 1983 and the Air Force has posted a $US10,000 bounty for information leading to Tindale's arrest. Tindale is 6'0' and 160 pounds. He is 53 years old. You've seen the Air Force's most wanted fugitives ... Now check out the Army's most wanted»

