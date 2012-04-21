Birds Crashed Into Air Force Two Yesterday, No Humans Were Injured

Photo: AP Photo
Air Force Two had kind of a bumpy landing at the Santa Barbara Airport yesterday as two birds flew into its engines while it approaching the runway, reports Reuters. The plane, a customised Boeing 757, was transporting Vice President Joe Biden, who was on his way to a fundraiser.
Biden left California on Gulf Stream 3, after Air Force 2 was grounded for further inspections.
Officials say no one was injured.
Well, except for the birds, of course.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.