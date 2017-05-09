The Air Force's top secret space plane lands after 2 years in orbit -- and no one knows why

On May 7, the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida got a loud surprise. One of the Air Force’s two secret X-37B space planes announced its re-entry to Earth with a loud sonic boom.

The plane is part of the Air Force’s X-37 program. Not much is known about this program except that the Air Force has launched four missions since 2010.

Moreover, the plane that returned from orbit on May 7 stayed in space longer than any of the previous three missions. What are those space planes doing up in space?

