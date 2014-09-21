The 11 Most Interesting Works On The Air Force Reading List

The job of an airman includes a long list of responsibilities, and commanders want to ensure that their troops develop their minds along with their combat prowess.

To help guide servicemembers in their training, the Air Force’s top general, the Air Force Chief of Staff, publishes a list of various works to help guide members to topics relevant to the life of an airman. The list changes yearly and contains a multitude of works ranging from military-centric to advice on life and career skills.

Unlike the Marine Corps and Army Lists that we have previously covered, the Air Force list includes not only books but also works of art, movies, and even TED talks. We went through and selected the 11 most important and interesting works in the list and offer a brief glimpse into each piece.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.