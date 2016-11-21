Watch the US Air Force drop 8 armoured Humvees out of a plane from 5,000 feet

In July, The Air Force conducted a training exercise in which it dropped eight armoured Humvee vehicles over Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

It was conducted by US airmen from the 16th Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Charleston in South Carolina as part of Operation Crescent, which is an annual training exercise designed to test the Air Force’s ability to mobilize quickly in response to a crisis.

