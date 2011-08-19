Air Force Pilots Call Pentagon Fuel Saving Efforts A Joke

Photo: Scott* via flickr

The Air Force Times reported Tuesday that the service has yet to see results from its fuel saving efforts and is now looking to save money any way it can.The article goes on to point out that Pentagon officials blame rising fuel prices for the shortfall, but the Air Force pilots commenting on the story don’t agree.



Three military pilots are saying they’re forced to burn up hours of fuel even after they’ve successfully completed their training missions.

The Flying Hours Program requires that a four hour training flight take four hours even if it’s completed in three. If the pilots land early, it will lower their fuel allocation the following year.

One pilot says, “Until the books are re-written about pilot training and required flying hours this is a “Joke”. I’ve refueled countless aircraft in my 23+yrs and just about every time I sit there thinking, “I’ve just pumped enough gas that if I had the money for just this one flight I could pay off every bill I have! … Something has to be done! Until the AF decides to slow down flying there WON’T BE ANY SAVINGS”

Another says, “Th[e] thing I find funny about this is when I fly and have everything accomplished we planned we still have to continue to fly the planned timeline and waste fuel. I know many aircrew that are forced to fly the lines and waste fuel and hours.”

A third pilot agrees, “[T]rue, but because of the flying hour program you have to fly out the 4.0 or whatever you have scheduled or you’ll lose it next year. Too bad they couldn’t find another way and when complete with the mission for the day just be done flying.”

When asked directly through Facebook, one of the pilots said, “People talk about saving money here is a start. Fuel is expensive.”

According to the forum on F-16.net, one hour of flight time burns about 9,000 pounds of fuel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.