Legendary Air Force Pilot Dies In Williamsburg Cessna Crash

ir Force Maj. Gen. Joe Brown and wife Sue Brown both died as a result of injuries sustained during a crash landing of their Cessna 210 in Williamsburg, Va., Friday.Brown was the first pilot to penetrate Iraqi airspace when he successfully completed a B-1 bomber mission despite withering anti-aircraft fire.

From the Washington Post:

On March 22, 2003, Brown, then a colonel, was tasked with flying his B-1 over classified locations in Iraq to destroy six Global Positioning System jamming towers, according to the citation.

For his bravery, Brown earned the Distinguished Flying Cross — one of the highest awards for valor in combat.

Brown was the commandant of the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy at National defence University in Washington. He had logged over 4,300 flight hours and was considered an expert flight officer in the B-1 Lancer and B-52 Stratofortress.

