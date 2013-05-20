What A Deployment Looks Like Through An Air Force Photographer's Lens

Boy was I surprised when a Reddit User with the twitter handle RaptorClause got back to me about these images to say that they were all “public domain.”



They were public domain, he explained, because they had all been taken on a government camera, by a government-trained photographer.

As a fellow (former) combat photographer, I can relate to wanting to get your images out there for people to see — and wow does the Air Force know imagery.

You can check out some more of their work at Airman Magazine, but you certainly don’t want to miss out on these sick images … so go ahead, click that little link right there … do it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.