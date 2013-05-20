What A Deployment Looks Like Through An Air Force Photographer's Lens

Boy was I surprised when a Reddit User with the twitter handle RaptorClause got back to me about these images to say that they were all “public domain.”
They were public domain, he explained, because they had all been taken on a government camera, by a government-trained photographer.
As a fellow (former) combat photographer, I can relate to wanting to get your images out there for people to see — and wow does the Air Force know imagery.
You can check out some more of their work at Airman Magazine, but you certainly don’t want to miss out on these sick images … so go ahead, click that little link right there … do it.
But it's not all work, sometimes staying up to watch your team win the big game is worth being tired the next day.
You also need to take care of your ears. Working on the flight line certainly can't be good for the ol' hearing.
Looks like a CH-46 or a Chinook ... each bird has its signature sound, and guys on the ground can usually tell just by listening.
That thing on the front is for refueling. Some transport birds fly so high, and so long, that they get refueled mid-flight.
Prince Harry was a gunner in a helicopter like this (guy in the front). Pilot just flies, gunner just shoots. Which would you be?
C-17 is the equivalent of commercial travel for military ... except not even remotely as comfortable.
Face time, without gear, without weapons, no helmet: sometimes it's important to remove the barriers between yourself and the people.
It also pays to bring a dog or two to war. They smell stuff that we don't, then they report what it is they're smelling.
It's good morale for everyone to get together on occasion and barbecue a bunch of horrible military food.
