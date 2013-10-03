Cancelling The Air Force-Navy Football Game Could Cost $US4 Million

This Saturday’s Navy-Air Force football game will be cancelled if the government shutdown continues, and it’ll cost the Naval Academy Athletic Association a ton of money.

Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk told the Capital Gazette that it will cost the program — which is privately funded and doesn’t depend on government money — $US4 million in lost revenue from tickets, sponsorships, parking, and concessions.

“The emotional toll it would take would be incalculable. The financial toll it would take would be incalculable,” he said.

He also said the game could be held without government funding.

The game was supposed to be on national television. It was also a sellout. A final decision on the status of the game will be made tomorrow afternoon, the Baltimore Sun reports.

Both teams have a bye week on December 7th. So if it came to that, they could reschedule it then.

