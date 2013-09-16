Why The US Air Force Is Way Tougher Than People Think [PHOTOS]

As the youngest branch in the military, the Air Force gets a bad rep.

Other service members are often critical of the relative comfort and higher standard of living afforded to airmen and airwomen.

But they’re no runt of the litter — the Air Force has the highest budget of the four branches, and their operational capabilities are robust and exciting.

In short, the Air Force is way tougher than you think.

