Air Force Chief Of Staff Gives Brief While Wearing Captain America Mask

The Air Force Tweeted out an Instagram image of the Air Force Chief of Staff Mark A. Welsh wearing a Captain America mask during a brief today.

Military Times also posted its own image of Welsh, who was talking at the Air Force Association’s Annual Air & Space Conference and Technology Exposition.

Consequently, a few commenters on the Instagram account called the mask “creepy” and noted that “the regs” (regulations) probably don’t allow for masks in uniform.

Military Times reported: “Pointing to the ‘A,’ he said, ‘A is for Airpower.'”

To the contrary though, Business Insider’s own Paul Szoldra rightly noted that Captain America was in the Army, not the Air Force.

“Creepy” or not, generals of his rank can do stuff like this.

He was probably just having fun, morale is always a consideration — though if he shows up to give a brief in a Wookie mask anytime soon, people should ask questions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.