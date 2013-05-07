The Air Force 'Chief Of Sexual Assault Prevention' Arrested For Sexual Battery

An allegedly inebriated Air Force Lt. Col. Jeff Krusinski has been arrested under suspicion of sexual battery for an incident that occurred in Arlington May 5



At 12:35 a.m., according to the police report, “a drunken male subject approached a female victim in a parking lot and grabbed her breasts and buttocks. The victim fought the suspect off as he attempted to touch her again and alerted police.”

Police arrested Krusinski for “sexual battery” and have him under $5,000 bail.

Local news site ArlNow called the Air Force, who confirmed Krusinski’s identity. Police told ArlNow reporters that the victim did not know Krusinski, and that they weren’t yet sure if the marks on his face were from the struggle.

The U.S. military has been under fire the last few years about the troubling rise of sexual assaults, and the glaring lack of disciplinary action in many of the assault cases.

Secretary of defence Chuck Hagel is reviewing the military’s procedures for reporting, investigating, and adjudicating sexual assault cases. He’s widely believed to be making an announcement about possible procedural changes in the near future.

