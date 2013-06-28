Witnesses Heard Sputtering And Popping Before Fighter Jet Crashed In Arizona

An F-16 has crashed near an Air Force base in Arizona, according to multiple news sources.



Witnesses reported hearing sputtering and popping shortly before the crash. Both pilots ejected safely and were recovered uninjured.

Glendale Fire Department officials told Fox News that the pilots were seen walking around before they were recovered.

They were conducting training operations near Luke Air Force Base in Arizona when they crash occurred, shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

About 15 miles outside of Phoenix, the base is the largest F-16 training facility in the United States.

The Air Force has said it will conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the incident.

