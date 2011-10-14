AIR FORCE: U.S. Drone Virus Was Picked Up From A Gambling Site

Photo: wikipedia commons

In response to last weeks Wired story that announced a virus had infected the U.S. drone fleet, Air Force Space Command issued a release Tuesday saying the malware never infected the planes at all.The official line is that the infection is a credential stealing program commonly used on Internet gambling sites to steal passwords and account information. The Air Force says the problem is “more a nuisance than an operational threat.”



While the statement says it is against policy to openly discuss operational details, officials felt it necessary to assure the public there was no threat from the virus.

Wired’s story has caused an uproar within the military when it turned out news of the virus was being withheld from the unit responsible for the fleet.

A source told Wired, “Nothing was ever reported anywhere. They just didn’t think it was important enough. The incentive to share weaknesses is just not there.”

