An Air National Guard crew reportedly stopped by Trump's luxury resort on their flight to the Middle East

Scott Heppell/AP Donald Trump drives his golf buggy past his helicopter during the second day of the Women’s British Open golf championship on his Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, July 31, 2015.

An Air National Guard five-person crew for a C-17 plane stopped by Trump Turnberry, the president’s luxury golf resort in Scotland, during a supply trip from the US to Kuwait, according to a Politico report.

A crew member expressed his reaction to the accommodations at the resort by texting someone a photo and included that their allowance could not cover the meals.

The House Oversight Committee launched an investigation into the matter, which is part of a broader look into the military’s spending near the president’s resort, Politico reported.

Trip itineraries in the military are typically made by junior officers and non-commissioned officers, who take into account the cheapest routes and accommodations.

The crew from the 176th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron also made the same stop on their return trip, Politico reported. On previous trips, the same C-17 was said to have made pit stops at US bases in Germany and Spain for refuelling, which similar military planes travelling to and from the Middle East take on their routes.

But there were no US bases nearby the crew’s stop this spring, and Trump Turnberry was 23 miles away from the closest airport.

The 176th AMS is based out of Alaska, and it specialises in combat search and rescue, and strategic airlifts.

US service members deploying to the Middle East often take civilian airliners to countries like Qatar, where they are then transported to their final destination via military aircraft.

It is unclear who was responsible for booking the flight itinerary. It was also unclear whether the crew members paid for the resort lodging themselves or if it was expensed. Military trip itineraries are typically made by junior officers and non-commissioned officers, who take into account the cheapest routes and accommodations.

The Air National Guard and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The House Oversight Committee launched an investigation into the matter, which is part of a broader look into the military’s spending near the president’s resort, Politico first reported. According to a June letter addressed to then-acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan, Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the committee’s chairman, probed the Pentagon on “potential conflicts of interests.”

Rep. Cummings’ letter questioned why the military spent $US11 million for fuel at Pretwick Airport, nearby Trump’s resort, in the last two years. US military transport planes traditionally fly from and to military bases for refuelling, and are billed a premium in civilian airports, Politico said.

The committee’s investigation and the Air National Guard’s trips come amid increased profits for Trump Turnberry after 2017. For four consecutive years, the resort had lost $US4.5 million, according to documents reviewed by The Washington Post; its income increased $US3 million in 2018, according to financial documents reviewed by Politico.

