The Air Force Has Confiscated 631 Pornographic Items From Its Airmen

A recent comprehensive sweep of Air Force bases garnered a whopping 631 porn movies and a boatload of other contraband.Michael Isikoff of NBC News reports:



A worldwide inspection of U.S. Air Force facilities uncovered more than 631 pornographic movies, videos, DVDs, posters, magazines and other material that were either stored on computer servers or displayed in common areas at bases, according to a report released Friday. The hunt also yielded 31,585 other instances of “unprofessional” and “offensive” material — including some that was racially insensitive, it said.

The Air Force has come under fire recently for rape allegations and also, as Isikoff notes, a history of mistreatment of women. Surprisingly enough, it also had a porn problem in the missile defence sector, an area one might think wasn’t too conducive to “surfing porn.”

In all services though, it should be noted, pornographic material is usually not allowed in barracks or on official duty — though execution of these rules and regulations can be lax depending on command.

