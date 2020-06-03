The US Air Force's top general says all Americans 'should be outraged' by George Floyd's death and the actions of the police

DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David Goldfein.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein said in a memo sent to commanders Monday night that every American ought to be “outraged” by George Floyd’s death and police misconduct.

His memo followed a social-media post from Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth Wright speaking out about the pain of racial injustice.

“There is no room for bigotry, hatred or small mindedness in our force. Period. Every member of our team needs to know we have their back,” Goldfein wrote in his memo, which Air Force Times first reported.

“The death of George Floyd is a national tragedy,” he wrote in a memo to commanders, the Air Force Times first reported on Tuesday. “Every American should be outraged that the conduct exhibited by police in Minneapolis can still happen in 2020.”

The death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis Police Department officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes last week, has sparked protests across the country.

Full letter @GenDaveGoldfein sent to wing commanders last night. "we are not immune to the spectrum of racial prejudice, systemic discrimination, and unconscious bias. We see this in the apparent inequity in our application of military justice. We will not shy away from this" pic.twitter.com/GsRkW7ruuZ — Brian Everstine (@beverstine) June 2, 2020

“We all wish it were not possible for racism to occur in America,” he wrote. “But it does, and we are at a moment where we must confront what is.”

He added: “To the Airmen who are mourning, angry, or weary of the battle against racial prejudice, discrimination, bias, and systemic discrimination, Chief Wright and I recognise your pain.”

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth Wright wrote a passionate post on racial injustice Monday afternoon, explaining his personal experiences as a black man, his outrage over what happened to Floyd, and his desire for change.

The Air Force’s chief of staff called Kaleth’s post a must-read piece.

Message to Airmen:

Join CSAF @GenDaveGoldfein and @cmsaf18 in a conversation about race, the Air Force, and acknowledging change that we must achieve. pic.twitter.com/C6OfmW3mZZ — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) June 2, 2020

“As the Air Force’s military leadership, we reflect on and acknowledge that what happens on America’s streets is also resident in our Air Force. Sometimes it’s explicit, sometimes it’s subtle,” Goldfein wrote.

“We see this in the apparent inequity in our application of military justice,” the general added, apparently referring to a recent report indicating that the Air Force disciplined black airmen disproportionately.

“We will not shy away from this; as leaders and as airmen we will own our part and confront it head on,” he said.

The general added: “I don’t have the answers, but I do know there is no room for bigotry, hatred or small mindedness in our force. Period. Every member of our team needs to know we have their back.”

