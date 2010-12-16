Air Force Blocking Access To Sites Carrying WikiLeaks Including NYT, Guardian

Talk about closing the barn door after the horse…has left the country.



It’s hard not to wonder what’s more revealing about the governments inner workings: the contents of the WikiLeaks cables, or the generally disappointing manner in which government institutions have reacted to those contents. Here’s the latest.

The Air Force is now blocking its employees from accessing websites that carry the WikiLeaks documents. This includes the NYT.com and the Guardian. From the WSJ:

Air Force users who try to view the websites of the New York Times, Britain’s Guardian, Spain’s El Pais, France’s Le Monde or German magazine Der Spiegel instead get a page that says, “ACCESS DENIED. Internet Usage is Logged & Monitored,” according to a screen shot reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. The notice warns that anyone who accesses unauthorised sites from military computers could be punished.

