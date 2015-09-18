It's the Air Force's 68th birthday -- here's why Airman are way tougher than people think

Michael B Kelley, Amanda Macias
F22US Air Force PhotoAn F-22 Raptor pilot from the 95th Fighter Squadron based at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., gets situated in his aircraft.

Today is the 68th birthday of the youngest branch of the US military. And the US Air Force ain’t no runt of the litter — the Air Force has the highest budget of the sister service branches, and its operational capabilities are robust and exciting. In short, the Air Force is way tougher than you think.

Geoffrey Ingersoll obviously contributed to this report.

And deadly.

Matt Short/Lockheed Martin

