The Air Force Academy will wear gorgeous new uniforms against Navy to honour the famous Tuskegee Airmen

The Air Force Academy will wear uniforms honouring the Tuskegee Airmen for their October 3 game against Navy.

The grey uniforms feature red and yellow stripes after the planes the Tuskegee airmen flew, spit fire patches, and helmet patches for the 332nd Fighter Group.

The Tuskegee Airmen were Black pilots who flew over 15,000 missions and were credited with shooting down 112 enemy planes during World War II.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When the Air Force Academy takes on Navy on October 3, they will debut new uniforms that honour the Tuskegee Airmen.

The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of Black pilots who flew in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. Trained in Tuskegee, Alabama, they were the only Black fighter group, and were designated with red planes that became known as the Red Tails. They flew over 15,000 missions, earned 96 Distinguished Flying Crosses and three Distinguished Unit Citations, and were credited with influencing the decision to desegregate the army.

This is the fifth season of the Air Force’s Air Power Legacy Series, which honours the Air Force’s history with different uniforms.

Check out photos of the new uniforms below.

The uniforms are grey with black lettering. The yellow stripes on the shoulders mirror the wings of the P-51 Mustang.

via Air Force Academy Falcons

The shoulders have the spitfire patch, while the pants have CIC trophies along the seams to honour Air Force wins over Navy and Army.

via Air Force Academy Falcons

The gloves also feature the spitfire patch.

via Air Force Academy Falcons

The back name plate honours the nickname of the Tuskegee Airmen.

via Air Force Academy Falcons

The helmets have the four patches of the 99th, 100th, 301st, and 302nd squadrons occupied by the Tuskegee Airmen.

via Air Force Academy Falcons

The 99th, 100th, 301st, and 302nd formed the 332nd Fighter Group and were credited with shooting down 112 enemy planes.

via Air Force Academy Falcons

Now, check out some of the best kits of the Premier League…

Chelsea; Manchester United; Liverpool; Manchester City

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.