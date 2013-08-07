Lunch On Air Force One Today Included Some Pretty Big Shrimp

When President Barack Obama travels, he rolls with a pretty thick crew of reporters.

One such reporter is Bloomberg’s Hans Nichols who tweeted this picture of his lunch on Air Force One.

According to Nichols, lunch was an “Asia shrimp salad.” Dessert looks like a pretty generous slice of cheesecake. Note the glass plates and salt and pepper shakers, something you typically don’t see in coach.

