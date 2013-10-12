Air Canada Gets Questioned About Passenger's Lost Dog, Mocks US Government Shutdown In Response

Air Canada An Air Canada employee sent a rude response to a CBS inquiry about a lost dog.

A lost dog story has turned into a much worse situation for Air Canada after a media representative sent an insulting email to a CBS reporter, likely by accident.

This week, passenger Jutta Kulic booked a flight on the airline from San Francisco to deliver Larry, a two-year-old greyhound, to a new owner in Canada.

She told CBS13 in Sacramento that she gave airline employees instructions not to let the Larry out of his cage.

After the flight was canceled and rescheduled, one worker decided to take the dog for a walk, and Larry ran away. He has not yet been found.

In response to a CBS inquiry, Air Canada sent a statement saying it had a team searching for the dog. But when CBS asked if there were procedures that may not have been followed, they got a reply that was almost certainly not meant for them:

The same spokesperson told us that Air Canada is still working to find Larry: “We are doing everything possible as we have been since Larry escaped. We have been in touch with the owner constantly, the airport community, the humane society and we have been publicizing his disappearance with the aim of locating him.”

He did not comment on the email.

[H/t: Jalopnik]

