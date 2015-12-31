Air Canada flight diverted to Calgary after at least 20 passengers were injured due to turbulence

An Air Canada flight from Shanghai to Toronto had to be diverted for an unscheduled landing in Calgary after “severe” turbulence led to the injury of at least 20 passengers onboard, The Calgary Sun reports.

Air Canada confirmed reports of the incident, involving its flight AC088, a Boeing 777, in a press release. Air Canada’s initial statement indicates that the plane was carrying 332 passengers and 19 crew members and that the plane landed “without incident” at 3:23 local time.

The airline also confirmed in a tweet that some passengers would be hospitalized. CBC Calgary’s Meghan Grant reported that several people were removed on stretchers and wheelchairs. Emergency responders had already arrived at Calgary International Airport when the flight landed.

At this time, details of what occurred aboard the flight are sparse, though the airline noted that further details would be provided when possible.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be investigating the incident, a spokeswoman told The Sun.

First injured passenger brought out by EMS, being loaded in ambulance now #ac88 pic.twitter.com/rmhSNeTrTf

— Meghan Grant (@CBCMeg) December 30, 2015

Third injured passenger now off – we believe this may be the last seriously injured person #ac88 pic.twitter.com/JxsnZCydQD

— Meghan Grant (@CBCMeg) December 30, 2015

Passengers say major turbulence hit w/ 1.5-2 hrs left to Calgary. They describe a massive drop. Seatbelt sign was on pic.twitter.com/5nkEJv8CNq

— Meghan Grant (@CBCMeg) December 31, 2015

