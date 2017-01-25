An app for blind people identifies and reads out objects in their surroundings

An Australian engineer has co-created created an app for the blind or visually impaired that reads out what is in front of it.

It is called Aipoly and it can identify over 1000 different objects. The app can read them out in seven different languages and it also identifies colours.

The app is currently available to download for free.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

