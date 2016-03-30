People are losing their minds over the Mac & Cheese burger

Forget plain old cheeseburgers, it’s all about the Mac & Cheese Burger.
The Ainsworth, which has four locations around New York City and one in Las Vegas, created a three-cheese, three-level, mac & cheese burger.
The delicious monstrosity has taken over Instagram, and now it hopes to achieve world domination.
Story by Aly Weisman, editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss
